Cohiba cigars celebrate 55th birthday





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) Havana celebrates today the 55th anniversary of Cohiba, Habanos S.A. company’s most emblematic brand worldwide, a major event that adds to its international prestige hailed by many lovers of Premium cigars.



Some 650 aficionados, including Cuban and foreign professionals and media representatives, will learn about the history, success and challenges of the famous brand, marketed in 160 countries despite the U.S. blockade of Cuba.



Today’s evening welcoming ceremony will include the announcement of the nominees for the 2021 Habano Award, followed by a visit to the cradle of Cohiba—El Laguito factory—where they will watch as experienced cigar rollers make a product of unquestionable quality.



A significant moment at the awards ceremony Friday will be the auction of two unique humidors with handmade cigars, the proceeds of which will be donated to Cuban public health.