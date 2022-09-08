Díaz-Canel praises emotional and ethical value of new Family Code





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) “This Family Code has developed a very new feature: affection as a legal value, the reason that it has been called the Code of Affections, in addition to its ethical value and its educational potential for future generations,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez remarked today about the legislation to be submitted to popular referendum on September 25.



The final version was approved on June 22 by the Cuban Parliament after a consultation process that engaged more than six million Cubans.



Cuban specialists agree that the Code reflects Cuba's reality, responds to long-lived problems and reinforces the autonomy of children and teenagers in the family environment, on top of its provisions to protect them from discrimination and violence.



Oscar Silvera Martínez, Minister of Justice, stated during the Parliament sessions that this is a more solid Law inasmuch as it is marked by popular sovereignty, revolutionary essence, protection of rights and noble human values.