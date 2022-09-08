All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
08
September Thursday

Cuba congratulates Kenyan President-elect



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez used his Twitter account to congratulate William Ruto, who was elected as president of Kenya, and wished him success in his new responsibility.

Díaz-Canel also reiterated Cuba's willingness to keep strengthening friendship and cooperation with the government and people of Kenya.

Likewise, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated Ruto on the results of the Kenyan presidential elections held in August.

On October 19, 1995, Cuba and Kenya established diplomatic relations and started cooperating in various fields, especially in health care.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News