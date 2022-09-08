Cuba congratulates Kenyan President-elect





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez used his Twitter account to congratulate William Ruto, who was elected as president of Kenya, and wished him success in his new responsibility.



Díaz-Canel also reiterated Cuba's willingness to keep strengthening friendship and cooperation with the government and people of Kenya.



Likewise, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated Ruto on the results of the Kenyan presidential elections held in August.



On October 19, 1995, Cuba and Kenya established diplomatic relations and started cooperating in various fields, especially in health care.