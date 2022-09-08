All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
08
September Wednesday

Cuban Foreign Minister Congratulates Kenyan President-Elect



Havana, Sept 6 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez congratulated Kenya’s President-elect William Ruto.

On is Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez affirmed his government’ commitment to strengthen bilateral relations between the to countries.

Kenya’s supreme court confirmed Ruto’s electoral victory at the presidential vote held August 9, after his rival Raila Odinga denounced alleged fraud in the election.

William Ruto was Kenyan vice-president since 2013 under Uhuru Kenyatta.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News