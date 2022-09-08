Cuban Foreign Minister Congratulates Kenyan President-Elect





Havana, Sept 6 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez congratulated Kenya’s President-elect William Ruto.



On is Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez affirmed his government’ commitment to strengthen bilateral relations between the to countries.



Kenya’s supreme court confirmed Ruto’s electoral victory at the presidential vote held August 9, after his rival Raila Odinga denounced alleged fraud in the election.



William Ruto was Kenyan vice-president since 2013 under Uhuru Kenyatta.