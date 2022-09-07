US, Mexico and Bahamas return 280 irregular migrants to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 6 (ACN) By air and sea, a total of 280 irregular Cuban migrants were returned to the island during the last hours, coming from the United States, Mexico and Bahamas, informed the Ministry of the Interior (MININT).



According to a statement by this body, published on its website, the U.S. government returned 225 citizens who were trying to reach its territory using precarious vessels or by means of human smuggling.



These people were intercepted on the high seas by the U.S. Coast Guard, the text indicated, and added that this service has returned 3,999 Cubans so far this year.



On the other hand, a flight from Mexico arrived in the Caribbean island with another 28 irregular migrants, in the thirty-third air operation carried out by the authorities of that nation in 2022, bringing the total number of Cuban citizens returned to 1,697.



From Nassau, Bahamas, another flight returned 27 people to Cuba, totaling 312 people since January to date, all of them by air.



MININT assures that the entry to Cuba of these 280 migrants was carried out in compliance with the sanitary protocols established internationally for these cases, and these people traveled to their provinces of origin.



The operations are in line with the political will expressed by the Cuban government to achieve a legal, safe and orderly migration, for which there are bilateral agreements with the authorities of the United States, Mexico and Bahamas.