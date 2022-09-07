Cuba highlights potential for relations with the Caribbean and Africa





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 6 (ACN) Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, Cuban minister of foreign trade and investment, highlighted the potential for developing economic relations with Caribbean and African countries, during the Afro-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum.



As reported today by Procuba on Twitter, the minister of foreign trade and foreign investment represented Cuba at the first edition of the event, held in Barbados from September 1-3.



At the Forum's Presidential Panel, Malmierca Diaz underlined his country's historic ties with the Caribbean and Africa, and recalled that 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Cuba and the CARICOM, which means a greater commitment to the region.



The Cuban official also met with Barbados foreign minister, Jerome Walcott, during his stay in Bridgetown, with whom he confirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations and the common will to develop them, especially in the economic sphere and in cooperation.