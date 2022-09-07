Cuba to celebrate 55 years of the most prestigious brand of Cuban cigars





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 6 (ACN) The 55th anniversary of Cohiba, the most emblematic and prestigious brand of the Habanos Corporation, S.A., will be celebrated from Wednesday to Friday in Havana, with several recognition and commercialization activities of the traditional exportable brand.



According to a press release from this joint venture, after a year's wait due to the health situation of the pandemic, the event will celebrate these decades of history and success.



The Habanos 2020 and 2021 Awards will be presented in their different categories, and an auction of humidors will be held, with the proceeds going entirely to Cuba's Public Health system.



Habanos S.A. is a world leader in the marketing of Premium cigars and has an exclusive distribution network in more than 160 countries.



It markets 27 Premium brands that are entirely handmade and protected by the Protected Designation of Origin (P.D.O.), including Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo y Julieta, Partagas, Hoyo de Monterrey and H. Upmann.