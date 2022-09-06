Over 700 Thousand Citizens in Santiago de Cuba will Vote New Family Code





Santiago de Cuba, Sept 5 (ACN) Some 787 thousand 311 citizens in eastern Santiago de Cuba province will vote Yes or No at a national referendum on a new Family Code, next September 25th.



The president of the Municipal Electoral Council in Santiago, Nitza Fuentes, said that works are underway to outfit voting stations with computer, communication technology and prepare transportation means.



Meanwhile, law experts appear on TV to explain the people and also inform about details of the new legislation, while young people who will vote for their first time are being educated about this important action.



Law Faculty dean Jose Raul Vega said that the new Family Code is in tune with current changes, needs and expectations of the Cuban families, putting dignity as the core of the rights of the people, while expanding the protection of children and adolescents in exceptional and disaster situations.



Communist Party leader in Santiago, Jose Ramon Monteagudo, said that all citizens, directives and officials are responsible to achieve a process linked to the development of Cuban families, and he called on local citizens to actively participate in the upcoming referendum.