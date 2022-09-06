Cuba and Laos Keep Deepening Bilateral Relations





Havana, Sept 5 (ACN) Cuban first deputy foreign minister Gerardo Peñalver and Laos deputy foreign minister Bounleua Phandanouvong presided over political consultations between their countries.



On his Twitter account, the Cuban official wrote that they corroborated the high level and coincidence of both governments as to main topics in their international agendas, as both nations mutually back each other in international forums.



As part of the working session last Friday, the Cuban government official signed a Cooperation Plan for the 2022-2025 period between the ministries of foreign relations of the two countries.



The Cuban deputy foreign minister arrived in Laos as part of an Indochina tour, which will last till September 7 and included Cambodia and Vietnam. His tour comes ahead of official visits by Cuban Premier Manuel Marrero to these three countries in late September.