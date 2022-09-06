University of Havana guarantees its conditions for resumption of the 2022 academic year





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 5 (ACN) The University of Havana (UH) guaranteed the conditions for the resumption of the 2022 academic year today, its rector, Miriam Nicado Garcia, told the Cuban News Agency.



She detailed that the staff, the seven student residences belonging to the institution, and the return to Havana of more than 2,200 scholarship holders, a task that required an effort due to the transportation conditions, were prepared.



Regarding the graduations, she stated that they will take place between December 5 and 22, and recalled that after the COVID-19 modifications, the current academic year began for the University of Havana in April, and after a summer break, it resumes today until February of next year.



The University of Havana has an approximate enrollment of 16,000 students, about 8,500 in the Regular Day Course, and the rest correspond to the modalities of Encounter and Distance courses, Nicado Garcia added.



It has 20 faculties, 19 of which offer undergraduate programs, and 12 degree programs are national, with students from all over the country.



It was recently announced that the UH was ranked 467th in the QS World University Rankings 2023, which accredits it among the 500 best universities in the world.

