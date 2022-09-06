Cuban authorities welcome resumption of the 2021-2022 school year







HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 5 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel, wished a happy return to classes to the more than 250,000 teachers and 1,690,000 students who are resuming the 2021-2022 school year today.

On Twitter, the president stressed that the revolutionary state guarantees the resumption of the school period, which will end in November, and added the hashtag #CubaALasAulas to his message.



Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), highlighted that several agencies and institutions have worked hard to guarantee the return to the classrooms, in the face of the effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States, the COVID-19 and the complex international scenario.

In the communication, released today by the Parliament, Lazo pointed out that this achievement, in times of pandemic, was possible thanks to the national vaccination campaign deployed by the country.



For her part, the minister of the sector, Ena Elsa Velazquez Cobiella, underlined on Twitter that Cuban educators are committed to the comprehensive education of children, adolescents and young people.



In Cuba, the right to education has constitutional level and is guaranteed through an educational system of universal coverage, quality, free and inclusive, said foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez, adding in his tweet that meanwhile, in the world 244 million children and young people do not attend school.



Monday, elementary, high school, middle school and university classes will return to classes to resume the 2021-2022 school year, except for the province of Las Tunas, where the 2022-2023 school year began, because it could finish the course according to the usual teaching calendar (September-June).

According to authorities of the ministry of education, 97 % of the teaching coverage is guaranteed, with a total of 253,000 teachers and a reinforcement through the temporary hiring of university students.



Cuba has 1,697,299 students in primary, secondary, pre-university and technical-professional education, and a university registration of 280,000 students, which constitute 32 % of young people between 18 and 24 years of age nationwide.