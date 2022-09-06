Raul and Diaz-Canel preside over the main ceremony for September 5





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Sept 5 (ACN) With the presence of Army General Raul Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban revolution and Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, the ceremony in honor of the 65th anniversary of the armed popular uprising of September 5, 1957 began in Cienfuegos(central Cuba).



Members of the Political Bureau, relatives of the dead and combatants, among them Julio Camacho Aguilera, Commander of the Rebel Army and leader of the September 5th insurrection, were also present.



At Jose Marti Park in Cienfuegos, the people gathered early in the morning to pay tribute to those who gave their lives in the heroic deed against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista.



From dawn, students, workers, members of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior witnessed the symbolic assault on the former Navy base, the City Hall and the San Lorenzo School, places where the most bloody battles of the insurrection of that September day took place.