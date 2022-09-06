Cuba wins silver medal at U15 baseball world cup







HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 5 (ACN) Cuban team won the silver medal in the fifth edition of the U-15 Baseball World Cup on Sunday, after losing 3-4 to the United States, at the Sonora Stadium in the Mexican city of Hermosillo.



Zane Burns (2-0) achieved the victory, while the loss was for Daniel Reyes (2-1), with a save for Ryan Harwood (1).



Another sign of how tight the game was was that both teams scored an equal number of hits (6) and did not commit any errors on defense.



With this result, the US retained the crown won in the previous edition four years ago, when they beat the Panamanians in the final.



The Cubans' three runs came on a single by Duliesky Ferran, and two consecutive doubles by Alejandro Cruz and Yadier Ruiz, who drove in two runs, a situation that led to the substitution of starter Chace Bentley.



The performance of the U.S. closer Harwood, who with the bases loaded had two consecutive strikeouts and the zero in the seventh chapter, was praiseworthy.