Cuba resumes 2021-2022 school year





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 5 (ACN) Cuban schools are opening their doors today to welcome elementary, high school, technical and university students who are resuming the 2021-2022 school year.



Ena Elsa Velázquez Cobiella, Minister of Education, recently remarked that all the required resources, supplies and materials were guaranteed for the continuation of the course, including several new models for the student uniforms.



Likewise, 253,000 teachers (97% of the necessary figure) are ready to start the courses with the additional help of hired university students who will cover the shortage, she said.



Cuba has 1,697,299 students in elementary, high school and technical schools, whereas the number of university students adds up to 280,000, who account for 32% of young Cubans in the 18 to 24 age group.