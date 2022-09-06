Díaz-Canel: "Let's keep going! Better times will come!





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 4 (ACN) "Let's go on! Better times will come! We have worked to that end!," Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said to workers and managers of the Carlos Manuel de Céspedes power plant (CTE) during a visit Sunday to this facility in the province of Cienfuegos, one of the most efficient in the country.



Díaz-Canel praised the CTE’s stable production and the technical level of the workers, whose effort he described as extraordinary.



The day’s program also featured a visit to the "Héroes de Playa Girón" Specialized Outpatient Center, where about 4,000 outpatient surgeries are performed every year and the hemodialysis area is currently being enlarged to accommodate 15 new artificial kidneys to treat patients.



This is also a vision of the Socialist future of the Revolution," Díaz-Canel wrote in the visitors' book. “It’s very nice that things are working out as they are in such difficult times in Cuba.”