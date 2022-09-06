In memory of Fabio di Celmo, a victim of terrorism against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 4 (ACN) A wreath in the name of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez was laid by the plaque at the Copacabana Hotel in Havana that commemorates Fabio di Celmo, a young Italian tourist who lost his life to State terrorism against Cuba 25 years ago.



“His only crime was to love Cuba, enough to make him one of the targets of the escalation of terror promoted by Luis Posada Carriles and the Cuban American National Foundation against the island,” recalled Fernando González Llort, Hero of the Republic and president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), who pointed out that the tribute is part of the Conference for Peace and Against the Blockade, joined by friends in solidarity from around the world who demand the end of aggression and political pressure against the Cuban people.



Military, economic, biological, diplomatic, psychological, and media attacks based on espionage, sabotage and assassination attempts on Cuban leaders have taken the lives of 3,478 innocent people and disabled 2,099 others, he denounced.



Attended by Party and ICAP officials, hotel staff members, Italian ambassador to Cuba Roberto Vellano and Fabio’s brother Livio, the commemoration recalled their father Giustino, who passed away in 2015 without seeing his son's murderers brought to justice.



The Di Celmos played an active role in the struggle for the return of the five anti-terrorist fighters imprisoned in U.S. jails, he stressed.





