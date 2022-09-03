Cuban President Says Referendum of Family Code will be Historical





Havana, Sept 2 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel described the upcoming national referendum on the new Family Code, to be held September 25, a historical day for all Cubans.



On his Twitter account, the head of state said the new code adopted by the Cuban Parliament in July is the Code of Affection.



The Referendum will ask the question “Do you agree with the Family Code?” and a simple majority of over 50 percent of the votes for YES or NO will decide if the new code is enforced or not. Final results are expected to be release September 30.



Cuban authorities have described the new code as reflecting the social and family reality of Cubans. Some articles of the legislation refer to equal access to legal-family institutions such as marriage, effective unions, adoption and assisted reproduction techniques, parental responsibility, progressive autonomy of children.