Firefighters who died in Matanzas fire were decorated postmortem





MATANZAS, Cuba, Sep 2 (ACN) Through presidential decree 477, the highest authorities of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and the government in the western province of Matanzas posthumously decorated today, with the Order of June 6 Second Degree, six of the fallen in the fire of great proportions, in this city.



In a brief but moving ceremony staged in the White Hall, the relatives of the heroes of the fire received the distinction from the hands of Susely Morfa Gonzalez, first secretary of the PCC in Matanzas, Colonel Jose A. Lopez Lugo, head of the Ministry of the Interior (MININT), and Marieta Poey Zamora, vice governor.



Leaders of the mass organizations and a representation of MININT officers also participated in the ceremony, who dedicated a minute of silence to the victims of the tragic accident that took place on August 5 and was put out by the combined forces of the Caribbean nation, Venezuela and Mexico.

Those decorated were Diosdel Nazco Vargas, first sub officer; Leo A. Doval Perez de Prado, soldier; Adriano Rodriguez Gutierrez, soldier; Fabian Naranjo Nuñez, soldier; Luis A. Alvarez Leyva and Pablo A. Lopez Martel.