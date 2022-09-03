Cuban president visits community in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 2 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Party's Central Committee and president of the country, visited today the La Federal neighborhood, in the municipality of Guanabacoa, in Havana, to check on the transformations that are being developed there.



The Presidency reported on Twitter that in this community of 800 inhabitants, the president highlighted the need to provide jobs for the more than 250 unemployed people and to take advantage of all the farming areas to produce food.



Diaz-Canel pointed out that everything transformed in that territory must be taken care of, including the construction of a warehouse, a bakery, a children's park and a sports field.



In La Federal, roads have also been improved, vital services have been provided to the community, houses have been legalized and supply books have been delivered, according to the Presidency, adding that the neighbors are demanding a point for the sale of gas.