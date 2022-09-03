Major Cuban thermoelectric plant already synchronized to national power system





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Sep 2 (ACN) The block number one of the Lidio Ramon Perez Thermoelectric Power Plant, in Felton, Holguin province(eastern Cuba), is stably contributing 230 Megawatt after its last synchronization, on Thursday, with the National Electro-energetic System (SEN).



Unit one stopped its operations in late July due to failures in the boiler, a fact that reached greater technical complexity during the start-up attempts made on August 4, when difficulties appeared in the operation of one of the bearings in the turbine.



Euclides Rodriguez Mejias, general director of the entity, confirmed to the Cuban News Agency that the turbine bearing systems, supports where the rotor shafts are placed to rotate in a controlled manner, are working stably and efficiently after the repair of three of them in specialized workshops of the Power Plant Maintenance Company (EMCE by its Spanish acronym), in Havana.



After stabilizing the load of turbo group one at 230 MW, after its definitive synchronization with the SEN, after seven o'clock this Thursday night, this plant located in the town of Felton has made available to the National Load Dispatch, its generation in a stable and sustained manner.



This thermoelectric plant is currently dismantling the boiler of block two as part of the rehabilitation process to which it is subjected, affected by a fire last July 8, when it began the start-up process after a capitalizable partial maintenance that was expected to incorporate around 220 megawatts to the SEN for the summer months.



The Lidio Ramon Perez thermoelectric power plant, considered among the most efficient in Cuba, was officially opened by Army General Raul Castro Ruz on January 5, 2001 and is currently the power plant with the largest generation capacity installed in the country.