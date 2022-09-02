Cuban deputy minister pays work visit to Cambodia





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 1 (ACN) Cuba's first deputy foreign minister Gerardo Peñalver Portal begins today a work visit to Cambodia to co-chair with the Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ouch Borith, the meeting of inter-minister political consultations.



Peñalver Portal is in Cambodia as part of a tour of Indochina that will also include Vietnam and Laos until September 7 in preparation of the official visit that Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz will pay to those three countries in late September.



During his visit to Vietnam, the first deputy minister met with authorities of the Foreign Ministry, the National Assembly, the Party, senior officials of Ho Chi Minh City, and representatives of Cuba solidarity associations.