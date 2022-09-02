Actions under way to reconnect Cuban power plant





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 1 (ACN) More than 200 repair, cleaning and maintenance actions are taking place at the Antonio Guiteras power plant (CTE) in the province of Matanzas to link it back to the national grid after an unexpected switch-off on Tuesday.



CTE general director Misbel Palmero Aguiar explained that the effort includes cooling the boiler to get inside and fix at once whatever broke down—as long as it is visible to the naked eye—as well as cleaning the air heaters, sealing leakages and replacing parts.



The high level of water consumption at the CTE in the last twenty days was indicative of a boiler failure, but they had to keep everything up and running due to the critical electric power situation in the country, according to the specialist, who confirmed that they have the required material and human resources to undertake the work.



CTE Guiteras is Cuba’s largest and most efficient unitary block in the country. Before the shutdown, it was generating around 200 MW/day.