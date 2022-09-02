Cuba to host International Transport Fair in September





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 31 (ACN) The International Transport and Logistics Fair, FITL 2022, to be held on September 27 to 29, will include the presentation of Cuba’s foreign investment policy and its portfolio of opportunities in the transport sector, according to the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba.



The event will focus attention on the development of the naval, railroad and automotive industries, as well as on transportation for tourism and the supply and manufacture of spare parts and logistics.



FITL 2022 will also showcase the portfolio of projects for international cooperation, aimed at finding solutions for the sustainable mobility of goods and people and the development of land, air and seaport infrastructure.



The Chamber of Commerce's mission is to promote the development of associated Cuban enterprises for the benefit of the national economy.