Cuban President praises quality of upcoming school year



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 31 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel wrote today on Twitter that the school year will continue on September 5 despite the existing difficulties, stressing that Cuba protects the education of its children, who will enjoy "a good academic year while we spend the next few months preparing for the next one".

Díaz-Canel referred to a Monday meeting where he learned about the availability of school supplies, the transportation of teachers from one part of the country to another and the condition of their quarters and the permanent observance of COVID-19 health protocols.

“Our young need to learn a culture of work and consider it a duty, an honest means of support and a source of development,” he said.

On her end, Ena Elsa Velázquez Cobiella, Minister of Education, pointed out that all Cuban schools are getting ready, which she verified during recent visits to 400 of them in 45 municipalities across the country.

