Cuban Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs highlights strong ties with Vietnam





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 31 (ACN) Cuban First Deputy Foreign Minister Gerardo Peñalver Portal, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam, told local media that both countries have far-reaching relations and remarked that Vietnam is Asia’s main investor and Cuba’s second trade partner from that continent, inasmuch as both countries have cooperation agreements in fields like agriculture, food security, energy, construction, biotechnology, renewable energy and tourism, and Vietnam is also an investor in the Mariel Special Development Zone.



The diplomat thanked Vietnam's help during the pandemic and following the fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base and praised the traditional friendship between the two countries, forged by their leaders Fidel Castro and Ho Chi Minh.



During the visit to Vietnam, first in a tour that will include Cambodia and Laos—in preparation of the official visit that Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz will pay to those three countries in September—the Cuban delegation met with Foreign Ministry authorities, the National Assembly, the Party and the Minister of Construction.



Peñalver Portal and Vietnam’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc co-chaired the 7th meeting of Political Consultations, where various issues of their bilateral and international agenda were discussed.