Cubans Ready to Resume School Year





Havana, Aug 30 (ACN) Cuban teachers from all provinces of the country are preparing to receive one million 697 thousand 299 students who will resume the 2021-2022 school year on September 5, said Education Minister Ena Elsa Velazquez.



In a press conference, the minister said that over 10 thousand 700 education centers are now hosting methodological preparation of teachers, while other actions are underway to have all education and teaching materials ready and the sanitation of different facilities.



Velazquez assure that the education system counts on all necessary resources such as notebooks and pens, as well as the paper needed to offer texts and workbooks.



Over 253 thousand teachers will join the course resumption, backed with temporary hiring of university students.



Some 768 schools are under repaired while another 668 completed refurbishing actions, said the Minister and added that sanitation actions to prevent Dengue Fever will take place in all schools as well measures against COVID-19.



Cuba dedicates nearly 10 percent of its Gross Domestic Product to education, which is a top priority for the island’s economy, the minister noted.