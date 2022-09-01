Angola and Cuba Foster Economic and Cooperation Links





Havana, Aug 30 (ACN) Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas met with Adao Francisco Correia, State Minister and Chief of the Civil House of Angola’s Presidency on bilateral economic and cooperation relations between Luanda and Havana.



The meeting served to agree to a working agenda prior to the 15th Session of the Cuba-Angola Intergovernmental Commission, which is scheduled for the last quarter of 2022 in Luanda, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Cabrisas kicked off his visit to Angola after being welcomed by President Joao Lourenco in the friendly environment that has marked historic relations between the two nations.



During the talks, the Cuban official conveyed greetings from Revolution Leader, Army General Raul Castro and President Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party.