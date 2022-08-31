Cuba prepares its schools to resume 2021-2022 school year





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) Santiago de Cuba is getting ready to resume the 2021-2022 school year on September 5 with the maintenance and repair of schools of all levels.



Jorge Acosta, deputy economic director of the provincial education directorate, told reporters that during the coming months construction work will continue in schools of all levels, for which they expect the temporary relocation of students to conditioned and certified facilities to develop the teaching process with quality.



Along with the infrastructure optimization actions, the sector's directors in the southeastern province also evaluate the care of the educational supplies, in the hands of the students, and the existence of notebooks, pencils and other expendable materials, he said.



Regarding food insurance, Acosta highlighted the agreements established with companies supplying dry goods, the availability of school snacks for the first weeks of the school year and 50 % of fuel, given the economic and electro-energetic situation of the country.



This September, more than 169,300 children and adolescents return to educational institutions in this province, with the aim of resuming the atypical 2021-2022 academic year, interrupted by the summer period.