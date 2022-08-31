Cuba and Serbia confirm potentialities for expanding ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) Cuba and Serbia confirmed today the existing potentialities to expand their relations, during a meeting between the island's foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, and the president of the European nation, Aleksandar Vučić.



Rodriguez Parrilla, on an official visit to the Serbian capital, reported on Twitter that the meeting highlighted conditions for strengthening ties in the economic, trade and cooperation fields, in sectors of mutual interest.



In the exchange, they also ratified the bonds of friendship that unite both countries.



The work agenda of the Cuban delegation in Serbia on Monday included meetings with Serbian foreign minister Nikola Selaković, the president of the National Assembly, Vladimir Orlić, and the signing of agreements on cooperation in several sectors.



This official visit takes place in the framework of the celebration of 120 years of uninterrupted diplomatic relations between the two nations, to be held on November 4, 2022.

