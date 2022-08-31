Raul and Diaz-Canel visit major Cuban thermoelectric plant





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro Ruz and the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, checked today the recovery actions in the thermoelectric plant(CTE by its Spanish acronym) Lidio Ramon Perez de Felton, in Holguin(eastern Cuba).



The recovery and start-up of the Felton CTE in the shortest possible time is essential for the stability of the national electric power system, which is currently undergoing a crisis, according to the Presidency's website.



Edier Guzmán Pacheco, director of thermal generation of the Electrical Unit (UNE), explained the program conceived to solve the failures which took unit 1 out of service, mainly associated with turbine failures.



At this moment, the process of adjustment and measurement of the loads in the bearings and the start-up of the spinner is being carried out.



At the same time,Euclides Rodriguez Mejias, general manager of the thermoelectric plant, stated that the machine should progressively reach 260 Megawatts, which would reduce the affectations to the population.



He also informed about the rehabilitation strategy for unit 2, after the major fire on July 8, which caused serious damage to the boiler.