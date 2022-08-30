Cuban Authorities Appreciate Food Donation by French Unions





Havana, Aug 29 (ACN) Havana government authorities and unionists expressed their appreciation for an over-50-donation of food by unions with Confédération Générale du Travail (CGT), (French labor union federation).



During a ceremony at the local Emprosut Warehouse, International Relations officials with the Cuban Workers Confederation Rosario Rodriguez praised the gesture of humanism and solidarity by the French unionists, which is part of a campaign called Containers Operation for Cuba.



Foreign trade and relations director at the Havana government Luis Carlos Gongora said the donation consists of three containers of food destined to four psychiatric hospitals, though the donation also includes glasses, bikes and public transportation means.



This gesture of support at times when the US strengthens its blockade against Cuba has great significance and symbolism because the French unions assume all costs of transportation and freight.



Each collected Euro expressed the understanding by many people about the impact and implications of the US blockade of Cuba, said Sebastian Viscuso, member of the National Mine and Energy Federation of France.



The ceremony was attended by Alfredo Vazquez, general secretary of the Cuban Workers’ Confederation in Havana as well as directives in the field of health.