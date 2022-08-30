Cuban President Appreciates International Support of Cuba against US Blockade





Havana, Aug 29 (ACN) Thanks to the Cubans and friends of our country from around the world who again demanded the lifting of the unfair (US) blockade, said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.



On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel stressed the actions of the Bridges of Love project which last Sunday demanded once again the lifting of the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial siege against Cuba.



Cubans residing abroad and solidarity-with-Cuba organizations staged a march on the streets of countries like the US, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Bolivia urging Washington to drop its criminal policy against the Cuban people, according to the island’s Foreign Ministry.