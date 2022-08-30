Cuba reiterates its support to the Montreal Protocol on ozone





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 29 (ACN) Cuba renewed its support for the Montreal Protocol, when next September 15 reaches the 35th anniversary of its signing in that Canadian city for its impact on global cooperation to protect life on earth.



When the treaty celebrates its 35th anniversary, we will remember how it put an end to one of the greatest threats ever faced by humanity as a whole: the depletion of the ozone layer, it argued.



Representatives from 46 countries, including Cuba, signed it on September 16, 1987 and discovered then that the depleting gases used in aerosols and refrigeration were creating a hole in the sky, recalled the Ozone Technical Office (OTOZ).



This year the OTOZ reaches its 27th anniversary with the implementation of a program of actions related to workshops, seminars, conferences, inventories of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and their courses of good practices, as well as conversion of such equipment.



Each of them is aimed at promoting knowledge about the negative impact of Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS), particularly on human health.