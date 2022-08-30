Diaz-Canel evaluates recovery strategy of major Cuban power plant





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Aug 29 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party(PCC) and president of the Republic, evaluates today the strategy for the recovery of electricity generation at the Antonio Maceo Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE by its Spanish acronym) in this province(eastern Cuba).



The President was accompanied by Jose Ramon Monteagudo and Beatriz Johnson, first secretary of the PCC and Governor of the territory, respectively, and Jose Armando Cepero, director of the Cuban Electric Company .



At present, CTE is working with two blocks, with a contribution of 125 Megawatts (Mw) to the National Electric Power System (SEN by its Spanish acronym) and is working on the repair of a breakdown in boiler 6, which is expected to return with 50 Mw on Monday night, if the hydraulic test is successful.



Raymundo Gonzalez, general director of the plant better known as RENTE, explained to the president that plant 3 is currently undergoing a partial maintenance extended until early November, to generate between 90 and 95 MW.



With an installed capacity of 400 Mw -380 Mw real-, the Antonio Maceo de Santiago de Cuba plant contributes to the SEN about 12 % of the thermal energy necessary for the generation of electricity in the country.