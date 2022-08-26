Water investment to guarantee water quality in Cuban westernmost province





PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, Aug 26 (ACN) The installation of a siphon or floating intake at Guama dam, in the municipality of Pinar del Rio, will guarantee the quality of the water that reaches the water treatment plant at kilometer five of the Luis Lazo road, for its treatment and subsequent supply to some 17,000 inhabitants.



At present there is a bottom intake, in charge of the concentration of iron and manganese, and therefore the liquid does not present all the required quality; hence, the works will make it possible to collect the water from the surface part of the reservoir.



They will also facilitate the presence of less sediment, so that the water treatment plant will increase its capacity and could reach between 35 and 40 cubic meters per hour.



Engineer Miguel Antonio Cabrera, deputy director of the provincial delegation of Hydraulic Resources, told Cuban News Agency in an exclusive interview that, also, the amount of chemical products to be used will be lower than today.



The investment amounts to 1 million pesos, which is expected to be ready for use by late September.



The Guama dam is at 80 to 90 % of its filling capacity during the whole year, while the improvements will be quickly noticed, Cabrera noted.