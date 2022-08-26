Cuba attends virtual workshop on gender equality





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 25 (ACN) The Cuban Technical Committee for Standardization (CTN) on Gender Equality will intervene Friday, via online, in a regional workshop on good gender equity practices—an initiative of the Pan American Standards Commission (COPANT)—to present the national Action Plan and the questionnaire sent in advance, according to MSc. Norma Hylton Bermudez, who chairs the said CTN.



The 2023 Action Plan envisages Cuba’s participation in international and regional workshops and the coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and other entities to discuss experiences in the Branch Committee for Gender Equality, as well as the development of a Cuban gender management standard and the organization of workshops for its interpretation and implementation in national policy.



Established at the request of the National Bureau of Standards (NC) and made up of Cuban entities and institutions, the Technical Committee for Standardization on Gender Equality is chaired by NC director-general Sc. D. Nancy Fernández Rodríguez, who explained that it is intended to help fulfill policies that promote equal rights between men and women, especially through the Action Plan of the National Program for the Advancement of Women.



The overarching goal is to foster the rights and opportunities enshrined in the Constitution and counter forms of discrimination still found in Cuban society to the detriment of the economy, society and family, as well as the Guidelines for the promotion and implementation of gender equality of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).