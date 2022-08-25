Cuban President checks on works to improve life in Havana´s poorest areas





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel toured several municipalities of the capital to check the progress of the transformations carried out in the neighborhoods in order to improve the quality of life of its inhabitants.



Diaz-Canel visited the local development project Yes ambientes, in Playa, to know how much progress has been made in the purpose of giving value of social, economic and tourist use to these areas, reported the Twitter account of the Presidency.



Yoanka Estévez Salinas, leader of the project, explained that several economic actors and 42 people from the community have participated in the rescue of this coastal farm, which began in June 2020 under a sustainable management plan.



The idea," explained Yoanka, "is to preserve the existing infrastructure and, from the integral work, to promote an art/agro/ecological project that truly contributes to the community," added Estévez.



According to Estévez, the key is to give people the possibility to develop themselves.



Another of the sites visited by the President was the new warehouse that the Cuban Furniture Industry set up to provide retail sales to the population.



"In this project, basically designed to deal directly with the population, designers will interact with customers, who will be able to find here not only the options that the industry is selling, explained Antonio García, director of the Cuban Furniture Industry Dujo."



Díaz-Canel recognized this initiative as an example of the efficiency of the socialist state enterprise.



On Tuesday morning, he also visited neighborhoods of the Arroyo Arena Popular Council, in the municipality of La Lisa, which is immersed in rehabilitation work such as the installation of a telephone exchange, with 1,224 capacities, restoration of schools, warehouses, playgrounds, among others.