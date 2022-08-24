Cuba and China express high level of political cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) Cuba and China confirmed today the high level of agreement and the excellent state of their relations, during a new round of political consultations between their foreign ministries.



This was reported on Twitter by the Cuban deputy foreign minister, Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, who led the meeting with her Chinese counterpart, Xie Feng.



Both parties agreed in favor of multilateralism, the principles of International Law and the role of the United Nations.



The Cuban diplomat thanked China for its expressions of solidarity in difficult moments, such as the recent tragic accident in the province of Matanzas.



She acknowledged the invariable position of that government in condemning the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, and expressed her wishes for success in the celebration of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China.



For his part, Xie Feng stressed that Cuba was the first Latin American country to recognize the New China and that this year marks the 62nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



He also expressed his appreciation for Cuba's position in support of the "One China" principle and its rejection of meddling in its internal affairs.