Diaz-Canel reviews transformations in community of Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Party and president of the country, verified today the transformation actions being carried out in the neighborhood of La Concepcion, in Havana, to improve the living conditions of its population.



As reported on Twitter by the Presidency, this community of more than 2,500 inhabitants is one of those in the Arroyo Arena Popular Council, in the municipality of La Lisa, which are involved in rehabilitation work.



"In just over a year of continuous work in this community, streets have been paved, schools, warehouses and playgrounds have been restored, and work has been done on the conservation of multi-family buildings and sanitation work," the Presidency refers.



The report added that a telephone center was also set up, with 1,224 telephone lines, in response to one of the main demands of the population.



The head of state recognized the leading role of the people in the transformations in the neighborhoods, in the participation in constructive works, control and social actions.



The president recently stressed that the actions carried out for the transformation of neighborhoods considered vulnerable have an integral and permanent character.