Cuba marks 62nd anniversary of the Federation of Cuban Women





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) The Federation of Cuban Women (FMC by its Spanish acronym) is a driving force for the advancement of women in the country, said today the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, in his congratulatory message on the 62nd anniversary of the organization.



On Twitter, Diaz-Canel thanked women for being masters of creative resistance, strength, inspiration and support.



Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz also congratulated the Cuban women federates, evoking the anniversary of this organization, which guides policies and programs to achieve the full exercise of women's equality in society.



The member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Roberto Morales Ojeda, shared on the same social network a statement by the Commander-in-Chief, Fidel Castro: "Without women, the enormous work of the Revolution would not have been possible".



For her part, the Secretary General of the FMC, Teresa Amarelle Boue, highlighted in her congratulatory message on Twitter, the pride of sharing the combat in defense of the Revolution and for eliminating every last trace of discrimination.



On August 23, 1960, the FMC was created with the main objective of incorporating women into society and employment, as well as into the program of social and economic changes underway in the country.



Since its constitution, its president was Vilma Espin Guillois, and in 2007, upon her death, the leadership of the organization was assumed by the general secretary of the organization, Yolanda Ferrer, and in 2012 Teresa Amarelle Boue was elected.