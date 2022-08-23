Central province hosts main event for the 62nd anniversary of Cuban women federation





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) The main celebrations of the national event for the 62nd anniversary of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC by its Spanish acronym) will take place today, in the province of Cienfuegos(central Cuba).



With the presence of Teresa Amarelle Boue, secretary general of the organization, the women members of the territory will remember the legacy of Vilma Espin, eternal president, and Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, who on a day like today, more than six decades ago, created the FMC to give women a place in society.



The province obtained the status of National Vanguard in the organization, for the contributions of women in all sectors to economic and social development.



Ana Ibis Gomez Hernandez, secretary of the provincial FMC, told the Cuban News Agency that during the last year Cienfuegos women federates stood out in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in health centers and communities, as well as in industries, some of which have a great impact on the national economy.



She highlighted the strengthening of the structure with the voluntary incorporation of young women, which is a success because it means that there is continuity, commitment and unity.