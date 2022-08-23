Diaz-Canel attends awards ceremony for outstanding Cuban women





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 22 (ACN) In the presence of Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Cuban Communist Party and president of the country, was held in Havana the ceremony for the awarding of state decorations proposed by the Federation of Cuban Women(FMC by its Spanish acronym) to outstanding women for their trajectory and work.

Cuban leader awarded the Order of Mariana Grajales, the highest distinction conferred by the organization, to five women members of the federation.



The first secretary was accompanied by Teresa Amarelle Boue, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba and secretary general of the FMC, and Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party and head of the Ideological Department, who awarded the Ana Betancour Order to 20 honorees.



The August 23 distinction was conferred on 10 women by Ana Maria Marí Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power, and Ines Maria Chapman Waough, deputy prime minister of the country.