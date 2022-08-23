Cuba appreciates solidarity donation from Bolivia to Matanzas





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 22 (ACN) A donation of 62 tons of food, medical supplies and hydraulic equipment arrived today in Havana from Bolivia for the victims of the fire at the Supertanker Base in the province of Matanzas that occurred on August 5.



Juan Carlos Calvimontes, vice minister of Civil Defense of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, said that this humanitarian aid is part of three previous deliveries that arrived in 2021 to the Caribbean nation to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.



For her part, Eva Chuquimia, vice minister of institutional and consular management of the Bolivian foreign affairs ministry, stated that this cargo is an act of reciprocity with the land of Marti and Fidel, which has shown the same behavior towards her country since 39 years ago when diplomatic relations and cooperation between the two nations were reestablished.



On the Cuban side, Deborah Rivas, deputy minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, stressed the importance of receiving the donation (valued at about 1,450,000 dollars) at such a difficult time for the Cuban people, which demonstrates the brotherhood between the two sides.

In this regard, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, thanked on Twitter the Bolivian people and its president, Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, for the solidarity donation.