Cuban students stand out 34th International Olympiad in Informatics





SANTA CLARA, Cuba,Aug 22 (ACN) With a representation of four pre-university students, three of them from Villa Clara(central Cuba), Team Cuba won a silver medal and an honorable mention at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) 2022.



In this 34th edition of the event, the winners were the 12th grade students Manuel Dario Oliver Ballesteros and Alberto Leyva Guerra, from the Ernesto Guevara Institute of Exact Sciences (IPVCE by its Spanish acronym) in Villa Clara.



Manuel Dario reached 42nd place in the classification ranking, among 349 contestants from 88 countries, a result that places him as the best-scored Latin American on this occasion.



Frank Hernandez Gonzalez, deputy leader of the Cuban team and coach, explained to the press that these boys began their preparation since junior high school and, to date, have participated in four Ibero-American competitions and three Olympiads.



John Mauris Lopez Ramos, from IPVCE Ernesto Guevara, and Ernesto David Serize Portela, from Martin Dihigo High School in Cienfuegos(central Cuba), also participated virtually in the competition.



With this edition, held from August 7 to 15 in Indonesia, Cuba has a total of 37 medals in IOI, which makes it the second Latin American country with the highest number of awards in this type of events.