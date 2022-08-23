Díaz-Canel regrets death of Metal Mecánica Varona director





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 21 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez lamented the death of Metal Mecánica Varona director Jorge Pérez, whom he described as an enterprising, intelligent man devoted to the advance of his company and his country, and offered his condolences to Pérez’s family and friends.



In January 2020, Díaz-Canel visited Metal Mecánica Varona—founded by the Commander in Chief on April 10, 1978 and one of Cuba’s landmark entities—a major manufacturer of products and parts for sugar mills, water- and other liquids storing facilities and the food and medical industries.

"What you do here is not only an important contribution to replace imports, but also to the national industry," said Díaz-Canel during his visit.