Foreign Minister: Cuba repudiates and condemns all forms of terrorism





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 21 (AGO) On the occasion of International Day of Commemoration and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla reasserted that Cuba repudiates and condemns terrorism in any of its forms and expressions and made an appeal for peace and against the politicization of this scourge.



The United Nations also posted on its website that any act of terrorism that spreads hateful ideologies hurt, damage and kill thousands of innocent people every year and warned that Member States are duty-bound to assist the victims of terrorism and defend their rights.



To this end, the organization offers support to implement the "United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy" in solidarity with the victims, through capacity building, networking and services to civil society".



Since its inception, the UN has encouraged Member States to promote, protect and respect the rights of victims and uses donations to provide technical assistance and develop capacities to victims' associations in order to better address their needs.