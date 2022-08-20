Raul Castro and Miguel Diaz-Canel Pay Honor Guard to Mortal Victims of Fire





Havana, Cuba, Aug 19 (ACN) Cuban Revolution leader Army General Raul Castro and President Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party, paid the last honor guard at a funeral service for the Cubans who lost their lives in a massive fire in the western province of Matanzas.



The firefighter’s house and museum in Matanzas city hosted the ceremony, which was attended by tens of thousands of Cubans from all walks of life who flocked to the place to pay their last tribute to the honorable workers, who died while fighting a massive blaze at supertankers oil depot on the city’s bay area.



The urns treasuring the mortal remains of 14 victims of the fire were flanked by flower wreaths in the names of Raul Castro and Miguel Diaz-Canel and the people of Cuba.



After an honor guard, the funeral procession reached the Pantheon of the Fell for the Defense of the country at San Carlos Cemetery where the mortal remains were laid to rest in the privacy of the families.