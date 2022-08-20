Tens of Thousands Pay Last Tribute to Mortal Victims of Fire





Matanzas, Cuba, Aug 19 (ACN) Over 15 thousand people attended the funeral service for firefighters and workers who died in a massive blaze that affected a supertankers oil depot earlier this month in this western Cuban city.



People from all walks of life and all ages flocked to the Enrique Estrada Firefighters Museum to pay their last tribute to the brave Cubans who lost their lives in a blaze caused by a lightning strike on August 5. From 10 am to 5 pm, the people lined up to walk around the photos and urns bearing the mortal remains of the victims.



After an honor guard, the funeral procession reached the Pantheon of the Fell for the Defense of the country at San Carlos Cemetery where the mortal remains were laid to rest in the privacy of the families.