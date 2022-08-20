Cuban president participates in tribute to those dead in fire in Matanzas





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 19 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, will participate today in the tribute to those who died in the extinguishing of the fire in Matanzas, which is being held at the Firefighters Museum in that city.



On Twitter, the head of state said he will be at the tribute, accompanying the pain of the families, which is also that of the whole country.



"Today the people of #Matanzas will be paying heartfelt tribute to the fallen in the control and extinguishing of the fire at the Supertanker Base. We will be there, accompanying the pain of the families, which is also that of all #Cuba," he stated.



From 10 a.m. Friday, the funeral honors for those who died in the incident are being held, where the people of Matanzas, on behalf of all Cuba, express their feelings of grief and solidarity.