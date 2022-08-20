Cuba honors heroes dead in Matanzas fire





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 19 (ACN) At the Museum of Firefighters in Matanzas, the population of that city pays tribute today, on behalf of the whole country, to those who died in the extinguishing of the fire in the industrial zone of the province.



Wreaths from the leader of the Revolution, Raul Castro, the President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, and the people of Cuba, accompany the remains of 14 of those who died in the disaster.



As well as wreaths on behalf of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) and the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution



On Twitter, foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said that the homeland is in mourning, and highlighted the extraordinary courage of these brave persons.



The tribute will last until 5:00 in the afternoon, and at 6:00 in the evening, the funeral procession will be driven to the Pantheon of the Fallen for the Defense, in the city cemetery, where the family burial ceremony will take place.



From 6:00 a.m. on Thursday until 12:00 midnight on August 19, Cuba is in official mourning, decreed by President Diaz-Canel.